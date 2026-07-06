Why AutoZone Stock Plunged by More Than 6% Today

Key Points

This would be one of two divisions operated by Genuine Parts.

The deal could be valued at over $10 billion, according to sources.

10 stocks we like better than AutoZone ›

A media report that hit the headlines just before the stock market took a break for Independence Day was weighing on investor sentiment toward AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) shares on Monday. The prominent auto retailer's stock fell by more than 6% after afinancial newsagency reported that two rivals might soon combine.

A Genuine offer?

That report, published in Bloomberg and citing unidentified "people familiar with the matter" as sources, said O'Reilly Automotive made a buyout offer for Genuine Parts' auto parts distribution arm. The deal could be valued at $10 billion or more; those sources were not more specific about the financials. They did say it was an all-cash bid.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Neither O'Reilly nor Genuine Parts has officially commented on the story.

Genuine Parts is best known for the brand behind the distribution business, Napa. This unit is considerable, with 10,000 retail locations here and abroad, and over $15 billion in sales in 2025, and would be quite the addition for O'Reilly. Earlier this year, Genuine Parts announced it was working with advisors to separate Napa and its industrial parts businesses.

The article's sources said that a potential deal could be announced as early as the end of this summer. There's no guarantee one will happen, however, and Genuine Parts could decide to keep ownership of the distribution unit.

Moving parts

This story is entirely believable, as Genuine Parts as a whole has seen pronounced downward momentum with its share price at times over the past few years. Also, O'Reilly has not been shy about pursuing acquisitions for growth; Bloomberg noted that it spent roughly $1 billion to acquire CSK Auto in 2008.

I always advise against buying or selling a stock on takeover speculation, and that goes for AutoZone, O'Reilly, and Genuine Parts. While this report feels realistic, even if O'Reilly does strike a deal with Genuine Parts, it might encounter legal speedbumps due to antitrust concerns.

Should you buy stock in AutoZone right now?

Before you buy stock in AutoZone, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AutoZone wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 6, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Genuine Parts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.