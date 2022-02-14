What Nvidia Investors Should Expect This Week

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is expected to report a strong quarter during its earnings call on Wednesday, Feb. 16, after the market closes. Today's video focuses on recent market news that is creating huge spikes in volatility, on earnings expectations, and on how some of Nvidia's competitors have performed. Here are some highlights from the video.

During its previous earnings call, Nvidia guided for revenue of $7.4 billion, plus or minus 2%, representing roughly 50% year-over-year growth. Management believes Nvidia will continue to experience strong growth in its gaming and data center segments.

On Feb. 1, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported earnings and crushed expectations. Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, stated the substantial growth was driven by the strong adoption of its data center hardware. The robust spending by data center providers bodes well for Nvidia, as the data center segment represented over 40% of Nvidia's total revenue last quarter.

The market is currently experiencing numerous events causing spikes in volatility, such as global tensions, the semiconductor shortage, inflation, and interest rates. The only thing certain in the market is that uncertainty always arises. As investors, we should focus on long-term investment instead of short-term movements.

Jose Najarro owns Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

