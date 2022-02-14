Markets
NVDA

What Nvidia Investors Should Expect This Week

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is expected to report a strong quarter during its earnings call on Wednesday, Feb. 16, after the market closes. Today's video focuses on recent market news that is creating huge spikes in volatility, on earnings expectations, and on how some of Nvidia's competitors have performed. Here are some highlights from the video.

  • During its previous earnings call, Nvidia guided for revenue of $7.4 billion, plus or minus 2%, representing roughly 50% year-over-year growth. Management believes Nvidia will continue to experience strong growth in its gaming and data center segments.
  • On Feb. 1, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported earnings and crushed expectations. Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, stated the substantial growth was driven by the strong adoption of its data center hardware. The robust spending by data center providers bodes well for Nvidia, as the data center segment represented over 40% of Nvidia's total revenue last quarter.
  • The market is currently experiencing numerous events causing spikes in volatility, such as global tensions, the semiconductor shortage, inflation, and interest rates. The only thing certain in the market is that uncertainty always arises. As investors, we should focus on long-term investment instead of short-term movements.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the pre-market prices of Feb. 14, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 14, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022


Jose Najarro owns Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA AMD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular