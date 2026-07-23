How AI Is Transforming ESG Reporting: Tools, Use Cases, and What’s Changed in 2026

ESG reporting has never been simple, but 2026 has made it significantly more complex. The regulatory landscape that sustainability teams once mapped with reasonable confidence has fractured: the SEC withdrew its defense of federal climate disclosure rules, the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive underwent significant simplification through the Omnibus I package, and California’s climate reporting mandates came into active force. Amid all of this, the volume of sustainability data that organizations are expected to collect, validate, and disclose has continued to grow. PwC’s Global Sustainability Reporting Survey 2025 found that more than half of respondents said internal and external pressure to provide sustainability data increased year over year.

Manual processes may not keep pace. Spreadsheet-driven reporting, siloed data sources, and labor-intensive disclosure drafting are giving way to AI-powered platforms that automate the most burdensome parts of the ESG reporting lifecycle from data ingestion and validation to narrative drafting and audit trail generation. For corporate ESG teams, compliance officers, and CFOs, understanding where AI adds the most value and where governance safeguards are non-negotiable is now a core operational competency.

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Key Takeaways

AI can automate the most time-intensive ESG data tasks collection, normalization, and disclosure drafting reducing manual workload and the risk of human error

The regulatory landscape in 2026 is more fragmented, not simpler: CSRD thresholds changed, the SEC rule was withdrawn, and California’s climate mandates are now active

All AI outputs require human oversight and documented audit trails to meet third-party assurance requirements

The ESG reporting challenge is, at its core, a data challenge. Large organizations report against multiple frameworks simultaneously: CSRD/ESRS, GRI, ISSB S2, CDP, and sector-specific standards each requiring different levels of granularity and different disclosure formats. Add Scope 3 value chain data requirements, supplier engagement workflows, and the need for third-party-ready audit trails, and the scale of the task may quickly outpaces what manual processes can reliably deliver.

According to Thomson Reuters’ 2024 State of Corporate ESG Report, 77% of survey respondents believe AI will have a high or transformational impact on their ESG work within five years. The market is following that conviction: IDC projects the ESG services market to grow from $37.7 billion in 2023 to nearly $65 billion by 2027, with AI-enabled platforms capturing an increasingly large share of that growth.

The urgency, however, is not just about efficiency it’s about accuracy and defensibility. As regulatory assurance requirements tighten, the margin for error in ESG disclosures narrows. AI tools that deliver full traceability every data point linked to its source, every calculation documented are becoming prerequisite infrastructure for audit-ready reporting, not optional enhancements.

Three major regulatory developments have reshaped the sustainability disclosure landscape since mid-2025, and any AI tool evaluation should be viewed through this lens.

The EU’s CSRD Omnibus I package (Directive EU/2026/470, finalized March 2026) introduced significant revisions to the original framework. The employee threshold for mandatory reporting was raised from 250 to 1,000, the annual turnover threshold increased to €450 million, and Wave 2 reporting was delayed from 2026 to 2028. The European Commission also proposed reducing mandatory ESRS data points by approximately 60%, with final amendments expected by September 2026. For a current breakdown of how these changes affect reporting obligations, see Compliance & Risks’ updated CSRD explainer, and Nasdaq’s own overview of ESG reporting requirements.

In the United States, the SEC voted in March 2025 to end its defense of the climate disclosure rules it had finalized in 2024, effectively withdrawing the federal mandate. However, US companies are not off the hook. California’s SB 253 requires Scope 1 and 2 emissions disclosures beginning in 2026, with Scope 3 following in 2027, and SB 261 requires climate-related financial risk reporting.

Globally, ISSB S2 has been adopted by more than 30 jurisdictions and is increasingly the default international baseline for climate reporting among organizations not subject to CSRD. For multinational organizations, this creates a genuinely multi-standard environment with no single framework covering all obligations.

The practical implication for AI tool selection is clear: platforms should support multi-framework mapping across diverging and evolving standards simultaneously. Single-framework solutions may not fully address the needs of organizations with global operations.

AI’s role in ESG reporting has evolved through three broadly recognizable phases. The first generation focused on rule-based automation structured data collection, template population, and OCR capabilities. The second generation introduced machine learning and large language models, enabling more flexible data ingestion, anomaly detection, and generative drafting of narrative disclosures. The third and most recent phase involves AI agents — capable of managing specific workflows in the ESG reporting lifecycle.

In December 2025, Google published an open-source AI Playbook for Sustainability Reporting based on two years of integrating AI into its own environmental reporting process — a strong signal that AI-driven sustainability reporting has moved well beyond early adoption.

Across all these generations, the core workflow AI supports remains consistent: ingest data from disparate sources, normalize it to a common taxonomy, map it across relevant frameworks, flag anomalies and gaps, generate draft disclosures, and produce the audit-ready documentation that assurance providers and regulators require. The difference lies in how much of this is automated reliably, and how intelligently the system handles evolving regulatory requirements.

May be one of the most time-consuming aspects of ESG reporting is collecting data from suppliers, internal systems, utility bills, invoices, and third-party sources each formatted differently, using different units, and referencing different frameworks. AI document intelligence platforms can use OCR and AI for invoice uploads and processing, classify ESG documents by type and framework (GRI, SASB, CDP, proprietary), locate relevant data sections, and extract tagged, contextualized data points a number is not just “42” but “42 metric tons of CO2e, Scope 2, market-based, calendar year 2024.” This degree of precision may significantly reduce manual collection burden while improving the quality of downstream disclosures.

Generative AI can pre-populate the narrative sections of sustainability statements based on verified underlying data, framework-specific language, and historic disclosures. But for ESG reporting, purpose-built AI platforms are different from commercial GenAI tools such as ChatGPT: they are designed around controlled data environments, framework-specific logic, source traceability, and review workflows that support auditability. This is especially valuable for ESRS-specific disclosures, where teams must respond to dozens of detailed datapoints with both quantitative and qualitative content. Rather than writing from scratch or relying on a general-purpose model without embedded reporting controls, ESG professionals can review and refine AI-generated drafts within a governed system, directing their expertise toward judgment and accuracy rather than composition. The time reduction is material, and the consistency and defensibility improvements are often just as significant.

AI enables real-time benchmarking of draft disclosures against industry peers, flagging where data may be inconsistent, where gaps exist relative to comparable organizations’ disclosures, and where narrative framing diverges from sector norms. As KPMG notes, AI-supported benchmarking frees experts to focus on analysis rather than data-chasing a meaningful shift for teams operating under tight reporting timelines.

The most advanced AI implementations in ESG today involve multi-agent systems in which individual AI agents each handle a specific task data retrieval, validation, framework mapping, disclosure drafting, quality review and coordinate with one another through a structured workflow with human checkpoints at defined stages. For ESG teams managing complex, multi-framework reporting across large or global organizations, agentic workflows represent a meaningful step change in capacity, enabling teams to scale without proportional headcount growth.

Nasdaq offers two purpose-built platforms for AI-powered ESG data management and reporting, designed to support organizations across the full data management and disclosure lifecycle.

Nasdaq Lens™ for Sustainability is an AI-native platform designed to help sustainability professionals benchmark sustainability disclosures against global regulatory standards, ask questions and synthesize insights with an AI assistant, and generate first drafts of disclosure documents in minutes. Nasdaq Lens is designed to help accelerate access to the insights needed to operate in a mandatory disclosure environment that requires precision, speed, and credibility. Sustainability professionals can use Nasdaq Lens to identify gaps in reporting, surface recommendations, and review peer companies’ precedent disclosures for key global regulations, including CSRD, IFRS S1 and S2, TCFD, AASB S2, and others.

Nasdaq Metrio™ is a sustainability data management reporting platform that helps organizations collect, validate, and report ESG and GHG data with accuracy and speed. Powered by advanced automation and built around global regulatory frameworks, Metrio transforms complex sustainability data into audit ready disclosures, giving teams tools that may help them compliant and operate with confidence.

Together, these platforms provide a connected infrastructure that covers both the data management and reporting dimensions of sustainability disclosure, with AI embedded across readiness, collection, validation, and output generation.

The operational case for AI in ESG reporting comes down to five interconnected benefits. Speed is the most immediate: tasks that once required days of manual data gathering and document review can be completed in hours. Accuracy follows AI anomaly detection identifies data inconsistencies that manual review misses, reducing the risk of errors in published disclosures. Scalability allows a single team to manage reporting across multiple entities, geographies, and frameworks without proportional headcount growth. Audit-readiness is built in through automated data lineage, version history, and evidence logs that assurance providers can interrogate directly. And perhaps most importantly, AI frees ESG analysts to focus on insight and strategy rather than data administration the work that actually drives sustainability performance forward.

AI’s promise in ESG reporting comes with a critical caveat: automation of flawed processes produces flawed outputs at scale, and unreliable AI disclosures create serious assurance and reputational risk. Before deploying AI in any part of the ESG reporting workflow, governance must be in place.

CSRD mandates third-party assurance of sustainability information for in-scope organizations beginning with limited assurance and transitioning to reasonable assurance by 2028. As Sustainable Atlas notes, this assurance requirement exposes a critical gap: AI agents can automate data processes at unprecedented scale, but automation of flawed inputs merely delivers assured errors faster.

KPMG frames the governance imperative clearly: “AI outputs are only as trustworthy as the data and controls beneath them.” When evaluating AI ESG tools, governance capabilities should be treated as non-negotiable. Specifically, organizations should require that data inputs are validated and traceable before AI processes them; that AI-generated content passes through a structured human review and approval process before submission; that the platform maintains a complete, version-controlled audit trail with source attribution; and that the system can explain its outputs in terms that an assurance provider can verify independently. Teams that build this governance foundation now will be significantly better positioned as CSRD’s assurance requirements mature.

Getting started with AI in ESG reporting does not require a full technology overhaul. A phased approach lets teams build confidence methodically. Begin by auditing the current data maturity model where data lives, how it is collected, and where manual bottlenecks are most acute. From there, prioritize the highest-effort reporting tasks as the starting point for AI automation; data collection and normalization typically yield the fastest returns. Evaluate platforms against specific framework requirements, ensuring the solution supports the standards currently used and those likely to apply in the near term. Pilot with a single reporting cycle before scaling, using that period to validate data quality, user workflow, and audit trail completeness. Finally, establish the governance framework human review checkpoints, approval workflows, and documentation protocols before going live with AI-generated disclosures.

Not sure where AI can add the most value in the current reporting process? Nasdaq’s ESG Gap Assessment is a free evaluation tool that identifies gaps in current ESG data collection and reporting capabilities, benchmarks the program against relevant standards, and surfaces the highest-priority areas for improvement. It is the a path from interest in AI-powered reporting to a concrete, prioritized action plan.

The organizations that will navigate the 2026 ESG reporting environment most effectively are not those waiting for regulatory clarity; they are those building resilient data infrastructure and AI capabilities now. The fragmentation of global disclosure requirements makes manual, framework-by-framework reporting increasingly unsustainable. AI tools that provide multi-framework coverage, audit-ready data management, and governed automation are the foundation of any reporting program built for scale. The regulatory pressure is real and growing. The question is not whether to adopt AI in ESG reporting it’s how to do so in a way that is accurate, defensible, and designed to grow with your obligations.

Ready to take the next step? Get a free ESG Gap Assessment or explore Nasdaq Lens for Sustainability to see how AI-powered reporting can work for the team.

How is AI used in sustainability reporting?

AI is used across the ESG reporting lifecycle to automate data collection from multiple sources, normalize and validate data across frameworks, detect anomalies and gaps, generate draft narrative disclosures, benchmark performance against industry peers, and produce audit-ready documentation with traceable data lineage. The most advanced implementations use agentic AI to manage the full reporting workflow end-to-end with structured human review.

What are ESG AI tools?

ESG AI tools are software platforms that apply artificial intelligence including machine learning, natural language processing, and generative AI to the processes of collecting, managing, analyzing, and reporting environmental, social, and governance data. They range from standalone data automation tools to comprehensive platforms that manage the full reporting lifecycle across multiple regulatory frameworks.

Can AI help with ESG data collection?

Yes. AI document intelligence can ingest ESG data from supplier reports, internal systems, utility bills, and other sources regardless of format, classify relevant content, extract data points with full contextual metadata, and normalize them into a unified dataset. This significantly reduces the manual effort involved in gathering data across complex supply chains and multi-entity organizational structures.

What is the right software for sustainability reporting?

The right sustainability reporting software depends on the organization’s size, framework requirements, and data maturity. Nasdaq Lens for Sustainability and Nasdaq Metrio are purpose-built platforms that support AI-powered ESG data management and reporting across major frameworks including ESRS, GRI, ISSB, and SASB. An ESG Gap Assessment can help identify which capabilities are most critical for the organization’s specific situation.

How does CSRD affect my AI tool requirements?

CSRD requires third-party assurance of sustainability disclosures starting with limited assurance and progressing to reasonable assurance by 2028. This means any AI tool used in a CSRD reporting workflow must provide fully traceable, human-reviewed, audit-ready outputs. Platforms must document data lineage, maintain version history, and support a structured review process that assurance providers can independently verify.

What is agentic AI in the context of ESG reporting?

Agentic AI refers to multi-agent AI systems in which individual AI agents handle specific reporting tasks data retrieval, validation, framework mapping, drafting, quality review and coordinate with one another with human checkpoints at defined stages. Unlike single-task automation, agentic systems can manage entire reporting workflows end-to-end, making them well suited for complex, multi-framework ESG reporting at scale.