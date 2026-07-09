Oryzon Genomics Secures U.S. Patent For Vafidemstat In Borderline Personality Disorder

(RTTNews) - Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ORY.MC, ORYZF), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO has granted U.S. Patent No. 12,673,044, entitled "Methods of treating borderline personality disorder" for Vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder or BPD.

Oryzon focuses on the development of epigenetics-based therapeutics for the central nervous system, oncology, and haematology disorders.

The received patent is expected to expire in March 2043, including 1,095 days of Patent Term Adjustment (PTA) granted to compensate for delays during patent prosecution.

The granted claims cover methods to treat non-aggressive symptoms of borderline personality disorder (BPD) using LSD1 inhibitors, including Vafidemstat.

In addition, the company stated that it received a notice of allowance for a corresponding Canadian patent application, with allowed claims covering the use of Vafidemstat to treat non-aggressive symptoms of BPD.

Oryzon also holds a separate patent family directed to the treatment of aggression and social withdrawal, with patents granted in Australia, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines and Russia.

ORY.MC has traded between 2.56 Euros and 4.02 Euros over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at 2.92 Euros.

ORY.MC is currently down 0.48% at 2.90 Euros.

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