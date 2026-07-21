Neuronetics Appoints Nir Naor CFO; Promotes Cory Anderson To Executive VP

(RTTNews) - Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM), which provides treatment options for neurohealth disorders, announced that Nir Naor has been appointed Chief Financial Officer or CFO effective July 23, 2026.

Separately, the company also promoted Cory Anderson to Executive Vice President(VP) and General Manager, Greenbrook, effective July 1, 2026. As Executive VP, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Andrew Macan will step down effective Aug. 15, 2026.

The new CFO, Nir Naor, has more than 20 years of finance and life sciences experience, and he recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Axogen (AXGN), a surgical solutions company focused on peripheral nerve repair. He previously served as CFO of speciality pharmaceutical company Arbor Pharmaceuticals, and as CFO of the U.S./Americas business of global medtech company Mölnlycke.

Early in his career, he held senior finance leadership roles at UCB and AstraZeneca across the U.S. and Europe, after serving as an investment banker, working as an auditor with KPMG, and practising commercial law.

"Across medical device and care-delivery models, he has consistently delivered profitable revenue growth and healthy cash flow while building high-performing teams and sharpening capital allocation," said Dan Reuvers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics.

Cory Anderson, who is promoted to Executive VP, has served at Neuronetics for more than five years and most recently as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and, before that, Senior Vice President, R&D and Clinical.

Before joining Neuronetics, he served as Vice President, Business Development and Marketing at Sebacia, and earlier held roles at The Innovation Factory and Accuitive Medical Ventures.

Commenting on Cory Anderson's promotion, Dan Reuvers added, "Cory's deep knowledge of interventional psychiatry and focus on operational excellence make him the ideal leader to continue advancing our clinic strategy and expanding access to patient care."

Neuronetics provides the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy for adults with major depressive disorder and certain other FDA-cleared neurohealth indications.

STIM has traded between $0.80 and $4.85 over the last year. Following the news, the stock closed Monday's trade at $2.02, up 24.69%.

In the after-hours, STIM is currently down 1.49% at $1.99, retracing previous gains.

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