Glucotrack Jumps As Subsidiary Lokahi Paces LT-100 For Single Subcutaneous Injection Approach For OA

(RTTNews) - Lokahi Therapeutics Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Glucotrack, Inc. (GCTK), provided an update on the development of its lead investigational drug candidate, LT-100, for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis.

The development strategy is focused on evaluating whether an administration approach requiring up to 15 intradermal (ID) injections per treatment visit can be simplified to a single subcutaneous (SC) injection per visit.

Earlier in May 2026, the company discussed its proposed clinical strategy for LT-100 in a Type C meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Following that, Lokahi completed a nonclinical minipig study designed to compare systemic exposure following subcutaneous and intradermal administration of LT-100.

According to the company, the results provided important information to support the company's planned clinical evaluation of a single-injection administration approach.

Based on the results from the non-clinical study, Lokahi is preparing for the next phase of LT-100 development, which is expected to include clinical evaluation of LT-100 administered as a single subcutaneous injection.

The company currently anticipates clinical evaluation of this administration approach as early as the fourth quarter of 2026, with an initial readout potentially anticipated during the first half of 2027.

"The difference between 15 injections and one injection speaks for itself," said Erik Emerson, Chief Executive Officer of Lokahi Therapeutics.

GCTK has traded between $0.25 and $14.14 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $0.28.

GCTK is currently surging at $0.36, up 26.06%.

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