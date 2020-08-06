German Regulator Seizes Crypto ATMs

Cryptocurrencies

Germanyâs financial regulator BaFin is seizing bitcoin ATMs run by âShitcoins Clubâ months after ordering its Polish operator to cease trading crypto in the country.

  • On Wednesday, authorities began shuttering âShitcoins Clubâ storefronts and seizing its bitcoin ATM machinery, a BaFin official confirmed with CoinDesk, for allegedly operating without banking or proprietary trading licenses.
  • BaFin ordered Shitcoinsâ parent company KKT UG to cease all German crypto trading operations in February. But CEO Adam Gramowski flaunted regulatorsâ demands and kept his kiosks running, according to financial news site Handelsblatt. Gramowski did not immediately respond to a CoinDesk request for comment.
  • The action will likely take a substantial portion of Germanyâs crypto ATMs offline. Shitcoins Club has around 17 bitcoin, litecoin and ether ATMs in the country; Germany as a whole has only 67 operational bitcoin ATMs.

