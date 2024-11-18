News & Insights

FiscalNote, AI search engine ProRata.ai team for content licensing

November 18, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

FiscalNote (NOTE) announced an agreement to license select subsets of its award-winning content to ProRata.ai, an AI search company that attributes and compensates content owners for the use of proprietary content….”As activity following the U.S. presidential election heats up, we are excited to expand the availability of our valuable and proprietary data and analysis,” said Josh Resnik, President and Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “The trusted, non-biased, award-winning news, data and insights from Roll Call and Factba.se are increasingly unique and essential. By leveraging additional innovative distribution channels like ProRata.ai, we intend to increase the breadth of our reach to continue to drive new opportunities for monetization and further enhance our reputation in this important area.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

