Navigating Granular Data Reporting Under HKMA GDR 3.0
Key Takeaways
- Transition to Granular Data Reporting: HKMA GDR 3.0 replaces fixed-format, aggregate reporting with granular data reporting, giving the central bank access to detailed data for deeper analysis. This aligns with a global move toward more flexible, timely data collection.
- Agility and Timeliness are the Drivers: Form-based reporting lacks agility and timely analysis. Granular data allows more frequent, on-demand collection, improving regulatory responsiveness. Similar trends are seen in India and Malaysia.
- Impact on Data Teams: GDR 3.0 will directly affect banks’ data and reporting teams tasked with upgrading bank data infrastructure for regulatory compliance, requiring improved data quality and streamlined processes. Manual and fragmented systems will face challenges.
- Short-Term Costs, Long-Term Gains: Initial GDR 3.0 implementation demands significant investment, but long-term benefits include better risk data, improved reporting, fewer human errors and greater scalability. Banks should design adaptable solutions.
- Strategic Considerations: HKMA emphasizes “AI-ready” data and modernization. Cloud-native solutions and automation are key for handling granular reporting’s complexity for a successful multi-phase rollout.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has launched Granular Data Reporting (GDR) 3.0, a multi-phase regulatory transformation that will gradually replace traditional, template-based reporting with a data-point-centric model. This modernization is designed to enhance the precision, scalability and adaptability of regulatory reporting. It enables the HKMA to access and analyze raw, detailed data for more agile and timely supervision.
How does HKMA GDR 3.0 compare to other granular reporting initiatives?
HKMA GDR 3.0 is underpinned by the “Report Once, Use Multiple” principle—wherein banks submit granular data once, which the HKMA can reuse for multiple supervisory needs.
It aligns Hong Kong closer to a global trend among central banks toward more flexible, frequent and insightful data collection. Across Asia, regulators are accelerating the shift toward granular, flexible data reporting to enhance supervisory agility and resilience, as similar modernization efforts are underway in India, Malaysia and Singapore. Other global counterparts include the ECB’s AnaCredit and the Bank of England’s Transforming Data Collection program—both of which are moving toward granular, reusable data models.
While AnaCredit had focused primarily on credit-level exposures and the Transforming Data Collection Program highlights improving data standardization and collection efficiency, HKMA emphasizes scalable, multi-phase transformation and the operationalization of “Report Once, Use Multiple” principle. Platforms like Nasdaq AxiomSL that are architected for granular reporting at scale—built around this principle—support this reuse, traceability and consistency beyond compliance.
What is HKMA GDR 3.0?
HKMA GDR 3.0 is a regulatory initiative by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority that shifts banking regulatory reporting from aggregated, template-based submissions to granular, exposure-level data reporting. Its goal is to streamline regulatory processes, improve data quality and enable more dynamic supervision by allowing the HKMA to collect, analyze and reuse detailed data across multiple regulatory needs.
What is the implementation timeline for HKMA GDR 3.0?
The HKMA granular data reporting phased timeline provides banks with a structured approach to HKMA GDR 3.0 implementation. GDR 3.0 will be implemented in three phases beginning in mid-2026:
Phase 1 (2026–2028): Establishes the foundation and initial scope for granular submissions by preparing data governance and scalable infrastructure, while integrating non-financial and unstructured data with core risk data
|Timeline
|Steps
|Q2 2026
|Financial institutions will be invited to share feedback on the overall plan, including the three-phase roadmap, data scope and governance approach
|Q3 2026
|Financial institutions will be invited to provide input on data availability and data quality controls, particularly the validation points for reconciliation
HKMA will facilitate the sharing of best practices, including for current data governance and automation tools, along with lessons learned from existing reporting processes
|Q4 2026
|Financial institutions will be consulted on the refined implementation plan
|2027
|Financial institutions will be invited to provide continuous feedback during the implementation of Phase 1, particularly during user acceptance testing (UAT) to validate data requirements against production data
Potential data in scope (Phase 1):
- Commitments & contingencies
- Other retail loans
- Other assets
- OTC derivatives
- Investment & equity securities held
Phase 2 (2027–2029): Expands the scope and scales reporting requirements by broadening data coverage to replace additional regulatory surveys.
Phase 3 (2030–2031): Focuses on the full implementation and optimization by implementing audit mechanisms and incorporating advanced data standards to replace most template-based surveys and returns.
The HKMA plans to collaborate with financial institutions on the implementation plan. There are considerations for future enhancements such as API-based data submission and on-demand reporting.
HKMA’s Fintech Promotion Blueprint 2026
The HKMA’s Fintech Promotion Blueprint 2026 highlights several priorities:
- Artificial Intelligence & GenAI: Transitioning from traditional AI to generative models, with a focus on responsible innovation and customer-facing applications.
- Cloud & Data Excellence: Enhancing infrastructure, automating reporting and adopting AI-ready data dictionary standards.
- Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT): Exploring supervisory incubators, asset tokenization and cross-boundary settlement initiatives.
What are the implications of HKMA GDR 3.0 for banking leaders?
Successfully implementing GDR 3.0 requires clear leadership and coordinated action across the board, data, risk and technology functions.
- Board: GDR 3.0 is a multi-year, cross-functional transformation that extends far beyond regulatory reporting, requiring coordinated investment and oversight across risk, finance, technology and operations.
- Chief Data Officer (CDO): Delivering value from GDR 3.0 hinges on developing a robust validation-point catalogue and a canonical risk data model. These elements will determine whether the organization builds a scalable data platform or merely adds another data pipeline.
- Chief Risk Officer (CRO): The granular data layer should be leveraged to inform risk decisions, not only to fulfill reporting obligations. Capabilities such as credit migration prediction and granular stress testing analytics are expected to be built on this foundation.
- Chief Information Officer (CIO): A cloud-native, lineage-aware and AI-ready architecture is now a baseline requirement. Maintaining discipline in platform design is critical to avoid recreating legacy silos within modern technology stacks, especially during Phase 1 implementation.
How banks should prepare for HKMA GDR 3.0 implementation
For banks, GDR 3.0 represents both a technological and strategic transformation. Institutions will need to invest in scalable data infrastructure, automate processes and enhance data quality and governance to meet the new requirements.
Review Data Infrastructure
Assess your current data systems to ensure they can handle the high-volume and record-level granularity required by GDR 3.0. Banks need scalable, future-ready infrastructure that supports scalability for all 3 phases, and enables timely data procurement, validation, reconciliations and submission of large volumes of data.
Streamline Data Processes
Automate and optimize your end-to-end data processes—from ingestion and validation to reconciliation and reporting. Reducing manual intervention and eliminating fragmented workflows will minimize operational risk and ensure greater efficiency.
Prioritize Data Quality and Governance
Establish strong data quality controls and governance frameworks—aligned with HKMA regulatory reporting requirements—to guarantee the accuracy, completeness and consistency of all granular data submissions. Focusing on data quality early will simplify compliance and reduce the need for costly remediation later in the process.
Where AI Creates Real Value Under GDR 3.0
AI capabilities are becoming critical to operationalizing GDR 3.0 at scale, particularly in areas where manual processes break down under granular data complexity. Key use cases include:
- AI-assisted data lineage and reconciliation: Automating traceability across source systems to ensure consistency between submissions and internal records
- GenAI for rule interpretation validation: Translating complex regulatory rules into executable validation logic and reducing manual configuration effort
- Anomaly detection on granular submissions: Identifying outliers and inconsistencies in high-volume datasets before submission
- AI-ready data dictionary development: Structuring data models to support both regulatory reporting and downstream analytics
- Agentic workflows for reporting operations: Orchestrating data ingestion, validation and submission tasks with minimal manual intervention
Engage Key Teams Early
Involve data and regulatory reporting teams from the outset, as they’ll be most affected by the transition. Foster collaboration between IT, data, and compliance functions to ensure teams are aligned and ready for the new reporting standards.
Plan for Short-Term Investment, Long-Term Gains
While the initial implementation will require infrastructure and project resources, the long-term benefits of future-ready technology stacks include a robust risk data foundation, improved reporting quality, reduced operational risk and greater scalability for evolving regulatory demands.
Design for Flexibility and Scalability
Develop solutions that can adapt to evolving requirements and possible future requirements of GDR 3.0, such as API-based submissions and on-demand reporting. Avoid short-term fixes that can't scale, and prioritize architectures that support ongoing regulatory changes and cross-market expansion.
How can financial institutions use AI and cloud infrastructure to comply with HKMA's new data reporting requirements?
Financial institutions can leverage cloud‑based solutions to manage the complexity and scale of granular data reporting required by the HKMA, while also building a modern, AI‑ready data layer to support future regulatory and analytical needs.
As this regulatory transformation progresses, automation and AI‑driven workflows will play a critical role in streamlining reporting processes, reducing manual effort, and strengthening operational resilience. AI‑enabled capabilities—such as automated data validation and faster reporting cycles—are increasingly essential for meeting modern regulatory standards and sustaining compliance at scale.
HKMA Granular Data Reporting: Upgrading Data Infrastructure for Regulatory Compliance and Strategic Innovation
The HKMA’s GDR 3.0 initiative is a major shift in regulatory reporting. It sets a new benchmark for data precision, operational resilience and compliance in Hong Kong’s financial sector. As banks navigate this multi-phase transformation, early investment in scalable infrastructure, robust data governance are critical for long-term success.
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