Expert Ratings For Capricor Therapeutics

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.6, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a 27.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Capricor Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aydin Huseynov Ladenburg Thalmann Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $8.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Capricor Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Capricor Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Capricor Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Capricor Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Capricor Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of diseases, with a focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other medical conditions. The company's development stage product pipeline includes CAP-1002, for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program and COVID-19 Program; CDC-Exosomes (CAP-2003); and Exosome-mRNA vaccine.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Capricor Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Capricor Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1159.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -6.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capricor Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.32% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Capricor Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CAPR

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Oct 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Jul 2019 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CAPR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.