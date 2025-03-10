Deep Dive Into Zymeworks Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $16.0, along with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.29% from the previous average price target of $14.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Zymeworks among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $12.00 Brian Cheng JP Morgan Announces Overweight $18.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zymeworks. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Zymeworks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zymeworks's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Zymeworks's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enables precise engineering of differentiated therapeutic product candidates. Its clinical candidate, zanidatamab, is a novel HER2-targeted bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1, Phase 2, and pivotal clinical trials globally as a targeted treatment option for patients with solid tumors that express HER2. The company is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology and other therapeutic areas.

Breaking Down Zymeworks's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zymeworks's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 83.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zymeworks's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -75.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zymeworks's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.66%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zymeworks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -4.95%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Zymeworks adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

