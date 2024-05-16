Deep Dive Into Precision BioSciences Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $49.75, along with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a 1558.33% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $3.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Precision BioSciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 - Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Announces Buy $19.00 - Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $60.00 - Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Adjusts Buy $60.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Precision BioSciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Precision BioSciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Precision BioSciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Precision BioSciences's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Precision BioSciences analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Precision BioSciences: A Closer Look

Precision BioSciences Inc is a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through its genome editing platform, ARCUS. It leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and provide food and agricultural solutions. The ARCUS is also unique in its relatively small size which potentially allows delivery to a wider range of cells and tissues using viral and non-viral gene delivery methods.

Key Indicators: Precision BioSciences's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Precision BioSciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 100.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Precision BioSciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 48.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Precision BioSciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 30.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Precision BioSciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.99%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.83.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DTIL

Date Firm Action From To Sep 2021 Stifel Maintains Buy Feb 2021 JonesTrading Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2020 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DTIL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.