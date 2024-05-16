Deep Dive Into Cracker Barrel Old Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cracker Barrel Old, revealing an average target of $66.86, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.14% lower than the prior average price target of $72.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cracker Barrel Old. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $62.00 $72.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Hold $60.00 $68.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Hold $68.00 $72.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $70.00 $75.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Sell $61.00 $60.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $75.00 $82.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Hold $72.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cracker Barrel Old. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cracker Barrel Old compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cracker Barrel Old's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cracker Barrel Old's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cracker Barrel Old's Background

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. Its restaurants are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. Cracker Barrel's biggest input costs are beef, dairy, fruits and vegetables, pork, and poultry. The company purchases its food products from a few different vendors on a cost-plus basis. All restaurants are located in freestanding buildings and include gift shops, which contribute roughly one fourth of total company revenue. Apparel and accessories are the company's biggest revenue generators in the retail segment of the business.

Key Indicators: Cracker Barrel Old's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cracker Barrel Old's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.16% as of 31 January, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cracker Barrel Old's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cracker Barrel Old's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.75%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cracker Barrel Old's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cracker Barrel Old's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.47.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

