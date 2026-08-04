CapsoVision Unveils AI Highlights For Capsule Endoscopy Studies Of CapsoCam Plus System

(RTTNews) - CapsoVision, Inc. (CV), a commercial-stage medical technology company, announced the launch of AI Highlights for the CapsoCam Plus system to support physician review of small bowel capsule endoscopy studies.

CapsoVision focuses on developing imaging and integrated, cloud-native, AI-enabled capsule endoscopy solutions for the detection and screening of gastrointestinal diseases.

The company's lead product, CapsoCam Plus, is a wire-free, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualisation of the small bowel. CapsoCam Plus is supported by CapsoCloud, a fully cloud-native platform for capsule endoscopy workflow and data management.

The newly launched AI Highlights is intended to support small bowel capsule endoscopy studies by identifying frames containing suspected clinically relevant findings during the standard video processing workflow.

Technically, AI Highlights integrates with CapsoView, CapsoVision's video processing and review software, and supports workflows connected to the CapsoCloud platform.

The AI-processed videos can then be reviewed within either CapsoView or CapsoCloud, depending on workflow configuration.

AI Highlights is being offered as an update to CapsoView and, where applicable, CapsoCloud in markets where these products are authorised for use under applicable regulatory requirements, including the European Union under the Medical Device Regulation.

Notably, AI Highlights is intended to be used by trained healthcare professionals and is not intended to replace clinical judgment. It is not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"The launch of AI Highlights reflects our continued focus on developing integrated workflow technologies designed to support physician review of capsule endoscopy studies," said Johnny Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapsoVision.

CV has traded between $3.43 and $15.37 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $7.17, up 8.97%.

For more such biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.