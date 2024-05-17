Breaking Down Coursera: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 1 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 9 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.65, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $10.50. This current average represents a 22.04% decrease from the previous average price target of $22.64.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Coursera by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 - Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $10.50 $15.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $13.00 $20.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $20.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $15.00 $21.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $18.00 $25.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $21.00 $26.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $18.00 $25.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Lowers Buy $15.00 $23.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $20.00 $24.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $21.00 $25.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $26.00 -

All You Need to Know About Coursera

Coursera Inc is an online learning platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions with the goal of providing educational content that is affordable, accessible, and relevant. It combines content, data, and technology into a single, unified platform that is customizable and extensible to both individual learners and institutions. The company operates through three reporting segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The majority of revenue is generated from the Consumer segment. The consumer segment targets individual learners seeking to obtain hands-on learning, gain valuable job skills, receive professional-level certifications, and otherwise increase their knowledge to start or advance their careers.

Financial Insights: Coursera

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Coursera's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Coursera's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coursera's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coursera's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

