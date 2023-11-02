3 Stocks Set to Rocket When the Bears Get Short-Squeezed

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Federal Reserve officials kept current interest rate levels unchanged on Wednesday. Investors and economists will be diligently scrutinizing any hints and clues offered during this meeting, specifically regarding the long-term stability of rates and whether central bankers still view future increases as necessary in the coming months. For now, these central bankers maintained the current interest rates at a high of 5.25% to 5.5%, reflecting their commitment to economic policies. Still, investors eagerly await insights into the Federal Reserve’s future course of action. In this context, these investments are positioned for significant growth when market bears experience a short squeeze, making them attractive options for investors looking to capitalize on potential market shifts. Here are three potentially short-squeeze stocks to consider.

Ford Motor (F)

Source: D K Grove / Shutterstock.com

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is a world-leading automobile manufacturing company. Yahoo! Finance has 19 analysts predicting a one-year price range on F to be between $10.37 and $21.69, with an average of $13.49.

The automotive industry is expected to reach a valuation of $6.07 trillion by 2030, growing at a 6.9% CAGR. Growth factors include increased urbanization as well as more infrastructure investments in developing nations. Greater infrastructure investments and urbanization will lead to an increase in demand for automobiles, which the industry will meet.

F boasts strong financials. The company reported $45 billion in revenue for Q2 2023, representing a 12% one-year CAGR. Ford demonstrates its profitability through a 4.2% profit margin, representing notable growth. Management has improved upon operational returns and liquidity over the past year through $5.04 billion cash from operations, which grew 70.8%, and $4.26 billion net change in cash, growing 471.1%.

Ford demonstrates its growth potential, despite the bearish momentum through its partnerships that position Ford for future growth. Ford is partnering with BMW Group (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on ChargeScape — a technology and services platform that will integrate EVs into the power grid. That partnership will unify the customer base of all companies looking for EV charging, providing growth for Ford from charging services.

Ford also partnered with South Korean battery company SK On and received a $9.2 billion loan from a U.S. government program to develop three new EV battery factories. The development of these new factories will provide infrastructure for new Ford EV models, streamlining future EV production processes with factory development happening right now.

Ford is a current bear stock primed for a short-squeeze because of a mutually beneficial partnership that expands its customer base, strong financials, a partnership project that makes future EV production easier and more.

Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI)

Source: chuyuss / Shutterstock.com

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) is a provider of innovative, high-performance flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations and industrial/commercial construction. That’s in addition to an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power.

ASTI stock is down a staggering 100% to $0.82 in the past year, putting it in an attractive position for bullish investors. According to the report, the global solar panel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% from 2022 to 2030. The market’s growth is driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the growing awareness of the benefits of solar power.

ASTI’s revenue for 2023 increased 101.19% to $1.22 million year-over-year (YoY). The company saw an increase of over 50% for total assets, with the value of total liabilities also increasing 10.14% to $14.09 YoY.

Using innovative CIGS technology ASTI recently measured Specific Power of 1900 W/kg at AM0 — watts per kilogram. This is a game-changer for the aerospace sector, where reducing payload mass is critical, especially considering launch costs to low earth orbit (LEO) can range from $2 to $25 thousand per kilogram. Ascent’s tech is radiation-resistant, damage-proof and incredibly lightweight, making it ideal for space applications.

Given that ASTI stock currently sits at $0.82, many feel it is undervalued. That new achievement primes ASTI for an explosion with the stock currently undervalued and poised for growth potential. The solar panel sector shows no signs of slowing down, and ASTI is already ahead of the competition through its innovative technologies and robust financials.

Vapotherm (VAPO)

Source: Shutterstock

Based in Exeter, New Hampshire, Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology. It is on a mission to revolutionize respiratory support for patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders.

VAPO stock is up around 9% to $2.80 in the past month, putting it in an attractive position for investors. The global biotechnology market is growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030.

VAPO boasts strong financials. Revenue for Q2 2023 increased 23.64% YoY to $16.04 million, and earnings per share rose 71.32% in the last quarter. Additionally, VAPO saw an increase of over 65% in net income and nearly 50% for EBITDA. There was also a 62.41% quarterly growth of cash from operations, showing confidence and stability.

What sets Vapotherm apart is its commitment to non-invasive and comfortable solutions. The company developed Vapotherm high-velocity therapy systems, which are mask-free and designed to make respiratory support more comfortable for patients. With over 4.0 million patients treated using Vapotherm’s technology, it’s clear that the product is making a real difference in healthcare. The company’s systems have been a game-changer for patients experiencing respiratory distress, including hypercapnia, hypoxemia and dyspnea.

Accordingly, Yahoo! Finance analysts see the value VAPO holds for future growth, with every analyst labeling it a Buy. Given that VAPO stock currently sits at $2.80, many feel it is undervalued. This new tool primes VAPO for an explosion with the stock currently undervalued and poised for growth potential. The biotech sector shows no signs of slowing down, and VAPO is already ahead of the competition through its innovative inventions and robust financials.

On the date of publication, Michael Que did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The researchers contributing to this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Michael Que is a financial writer with extensive experience in the technology industry, with his work featured on Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and MSN Money. He is the owner of Que Capital, a research firm that combines fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Stocks Set to Rocket When the Bears Get Short-Squeezed appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.