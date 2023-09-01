Zscaler (ZS) Earnings Report Expected September 5

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is scheduled to report its earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 on September 5, 2023. According to Zacks, based on 10 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Zscaler is a security-as-a-service firm that offers its customers cloud-delivered solutions for protecting user devices and data. The firm leverages its position in 150 colocation data centers to deliver traditionally appliance-based security functionality, such as firewalls and sandboxes, as a completely cloud-native platform. The firm focuses on large enterprise customers and offers two primary product suites: Zscaler Internet Access, which securely connects users to externally managed application and websites (such as Salesforce and Google), and Zscaler Private Access, which securely connects users to internally managed applications. Both product suites encompass a broad gamut of capabilities situated across the traditional security stack.

Here are some of the key things to watch for in Zscaler's earnings report:

Revenue growth: Revenue growth will be driven by the company's expanding customer base and increasing adoption of its cloud-based security platform.

EPS growth: EPS growth will be driven by the company's increasing revenue and improving gross margins.

Customer growth: Customer growth will be driven by the company's expanding product portfolio and growing demand for its cloud-based security platform.

