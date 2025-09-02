Markets
ZS

Zscaler, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

September 02, 2025 — 09:44 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zscaler, Inc. (ZS):

Earnings: -$17.58 million in Q4 vs. -$14.88 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q4 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Zscaler, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $146.91 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.80 per share Revenue: $719.23 million in Q4 vs. $592.87 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 to $0.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $772 Mln to $774 Mln

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company projects non-GAAP income from operations to be $166 million to $168 million, non-GAAP net income per share of approximately $0.85 to $0.86 and revenue of $772 million to $774 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects non-GAAP income from operations of $728 million to $736 million, non-GAAP net income per share of $3.64 to $3.68 and revenue of approximately $3.265 billion to $3.284 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.