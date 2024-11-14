Zeta Global announces $100M stock repurchase program

Zeta Global (ZETA) announced that its board of directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $100M of Zeta’s Class A common stock through December 31, 2026. The program supplements Zeta’s existing Class A common stock share repurchase program, which was authorized in August 2022, under which, as of September 30, $14.7M remained available for use prior to its expiration on December 31.

