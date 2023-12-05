News & Insights

Markets
ZFOX

ZeroFox Holdings Posts Loss In Q3

December 05, 2023 — 06:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (ZFOX) posted a third quarter GAAP loss from operations of $86.9 million. Loss per share was $0.68. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $2.5 million. Total revenue was $65.0 million, while Annual Recurring Revenue was $185.9 million. The company ended the quarter with 1,330 subscription customers.

For the fourth quarter, the company currently expects: revenue of $56.0 million to $58.0 million; and a non-GAAP loss from operations of $5.8 million to $4.8 million.

For fiscal 2024, the company currently expects: revenue of $228.7 million to $230.7 million; and a non-GAAP loss from operations of $21.4 million to $20.4 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $29.9 million on October 31, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZFOX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.