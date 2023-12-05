ZeroFox Holdings Posts Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (ZFOX) posted a third quarter GAAP loss from operations of $86.9 million. Loss per share was $0.68. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $2.5 million. Total revenue was $65.0 million, while Annual Recurring Revenue was $185.9 million. The company ended the quarter with 1,330 subscription customers.

For the fourth quarter, the company currently expects: revenue of $56.0 million to $58.0 million; and a non-GAAP loss from operations of $5.8 million to $4.8 million.

For fiscal 2024, the company currently expects: revenue of $228.7 million to $230.7 million; and a non-GAAP loss from operations of $21.4 million to $20.4 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $29.9 million on October 31, 2023.

