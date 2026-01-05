Zenas: Phase 3 INDIGO Trial Of Obexelimab Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) reported positive results from the Phase 3 INDIGO trial of obexelimab in Immunoglobulin G4-Related Disease. Obexelimab met the primary endpoint, demonstrating 56% reduction in the risk of IgG4-RD flare compared to placebo during the 52-week randomized placebo-controlled period. Obexelimab also met and demonstrated statistically significant activity compared to placebo on all four key secondary endpoints. The company expects that full data from the INDIGO trial will be presented at a future medical meeting.

Zenas expects submitting the obexelimab BLA to the FDA for the treatment of IgG4-RD in the second quarter of 2026. Zenas also plans to submit a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency in the second half of 2026.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.