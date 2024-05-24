Zedcor Inc. Elects Directors and Awards Stock Options

News & Insights

May 24, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

Zedcor Energy Inc (TSE:ZDC) has released an update.

Zedcor Inc. has announced the election of five directors during its annual shareholders’ meeting and the grant of stock options for 2,150,000 common shares to said directors and the corporate secretary. These options, priced at $1.25 each, are part of the company’s rolling stock option plan, vesting over three years and expiring in five. Zedcor, a Canadian company with a strong presence in physical security services, operates a fleet of proprietary MobileyeZ security towers and plans to expand its operations throughout Texas by the end of the year.

