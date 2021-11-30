Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ZBRA recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

ZBRA could be on the verge of another rally after moving 11.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Once investors consider ZBRA's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 3 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ZBRA for more gains in the near future.

