Zacks.com featured highlights Micron, NVIDIA and TD SYNNEX

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 3, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article Micron Technology, Inc. MU, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and TD SYNNEX Corp. SNX.

Micron & 2 Profitable Stocks to Buy Before August for Big Upside

With August, a relatively volatile month for the stock market, approaching, investors should focus on companies that generate consistently strong returns after covering both operating and non-operating expenses. These companies are generally better positioned to navigate periods of market volatility than those that incur losses. To evaluate a company’s profitability, investors often rely on profitability ratios that measure a company’s ability to generate sustainable bottom-line performance.

Against this backdrop, Micron Technology, Inc., NVIDIA Corp. and TD SYNNEX Corp. emerge as leading profitable stocks, supported by strong net income ratios and solid growth prospects.

Net Income Ratio: A Key Measure of Profitability

The net income ratio is a key indicator of a company’s overall profitability. It reflects the percentage of net income relative to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s ability to cover operating and non-operating expenses with revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues and manage all business functions effectively.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 13.

Here are three of the 13 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Micron Technology

Micron Technology is a provider of memory and storage products globally. The 12-month net profit margin of MU is 55.9%. Micron’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 791% (read more: 2 AI Infrastructure Stocks That Could Outperform NVIDIA).

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is a global computing infrastructure company offering graphics, compute, and networking solutions. The 12-month net profit margin of NVDA is 63%. NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 90.6% (read more: Missed NVIDIA? This AI Infrastructure Stock Has More Room to Run).

TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX operates as a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator. The 12-month net profit margin of SNX is 1.6%. TD SYNNEX’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 42.9%.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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