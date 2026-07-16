Zacks.com featured highlights include NVIDIA, Neurocrine Biosciences and Ball

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 16, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. NBIX and Ball Corp. BALL.

NVIDIA & 2 Best Earnings Growth Stocks to Buy for 2H 2026

Earnings growth is essential for organizations of all sizes because sustained profitability is key to survival. To calculate earnings, examine a company's revenues over a certain period and subtract the production costs. A company's earnings have a significant influence on its share price, with earnings expectations playing a key role in determining market performance.

Against this backdrop, NVIDIA Corp., Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and Ball Corp. are delivering strong and impressive earnings growth, making them compelling investment opportunities for the second half of this year.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

We have frequently seen stock prices decline despite earnings growth or rally after an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company's earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates reflect analysts' views on factors such as sales growth, product demand, the competitive industry environment, profit margins, and cost control. Consequently, earnings estimates are a valuable tool for making investment decisions. They also help analysts evaluate cash flow to determine a firm's fair value.

Thus, investors should be on the lookout for stocks ready to make a big move. Such stocks should have a history of earnings growth and rising quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only 24. Here are the top three stocks:

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is a leading AI infrastructure company with operations across the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Europe and other global markets. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 90.8%. NVDA currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) (read more: Missed NVIDIA's 900% Run? Micron Could Be AI's Next Big Winner).

Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological, neuroendocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 48.4%. NBIX currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ball

Ball supplies aluminum packaging solutions for the beverage, personal care and household products industries worldwide. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 11.8%. BALL currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2954310/nvidia-2-best-earnings-growth-stocks-to-buy-for-2h-2026

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Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ball Corporation (BALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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