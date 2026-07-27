Zacks.com featured highlights include Alphabet, MasTec and Goldman Sachs

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 27, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, MasTec, Inc. MTZ and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS.

3 High Momentum Stocks to Buy Now Before They Surge

For investors seeking to maximize returns, high-momentum stocks merit close attention. To identify stocks with strong upside potential, investors can adopt Richard Driehaus’s “buy high and sell higher” strategy, a philosophy he famously championed and that earned him a place on Barron’s All-Century Team.

Applying the Driehaus momentum-investing strategy, Alphabet Inc., MasTec, Inc. and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. have emerged as the top momentum picks, offering attractive entry opportunities for investors now.

How the Driehaus Momentum Strategy Uncovers Winning Stocks

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (“AAII”) considered the 50-day moving average one of the key criteria when creating a portfolio aligned with Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading above its 50-day moving average, signaling an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also prioritized in this strategy, which was designed to deliver better long-term returns.

Here are three of the 13 stocks:

Alphabet

Alphabet operates Google Services, Google Cloud and Other Bets, serving customers worldwide. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for GOOGL is 86.7%, on average. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 32.7%.

MasTec

MasTec provides engineering, construction and maintenance services for communications, energy and utility infrastructure across the United States and Canada. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for MTZ is 15.4%, on average. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 46.3%.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs provides a broad range of financial services to corporations, institutions, governments and individuals worldwide. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for GS is 20.4%, on average. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 34.1%.

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Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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