Zacks.com featured highlights Uber, NVIDIA and Carvana

Chicago, IL – October 23, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Carvana Co. CVNA.

3 Momentum Anomaly Picks as Treasury Yields Induce Volatility

The broader equity markets mostly trended down over the past few trading days, primarily triggered by the market uncertainty owing to the Federal Reserve’s stance to hold interest rates steady while keeping the door ajar for another hike before the end of the year. Moreover, indications of fewer cuts next year and ‘a higher-for-longer approach to interest rates’ shifted the fulcrum in favor of the less risky asset portfolio of bonds, with Treasury yields hitting their highest levels since 2007.

While the 10-year Treasury yield reached a tally of 4.996%, the highest in 16 years, the 30-year Treasury yield hit 5.12% – the highest since 2007. However, the stock market partially pared the loss with solid earnings performance from hitherto reported companies. The better-than-expected quarterly earnings reports paint a relatively stable picture of the overall economy, particularly consumer spending, thereby offering mixed signals to investors and inducing market volatility.

With looming uncertainty, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, “the trend is your friend.” At its core, momentum investing is “buying high and selling higher.” It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. But before we delve deep into it, let us try to fathom why does the momentum strategy at all work?

There are several behavioral biases that most investors exhibit in their decision-making. And these emotional responses, or rather mistakes, make the momentum strategy work.

For example, some investors are anxious about booking losses and hence hold on to losing stocks for too long, hopeful of a rebound in prices. On the other hand, a few investors sell their winners way too early. Momentum investing is one of the best strategies to avoid making such errors in judgment.

Furthermore, investors initially tend to underreact to news, events or data releases. However, once things become clear, they have a habit of going with the flow and overreacting, causing dramatic price reactions. These behavioral problems extend trends, thus opening up huge opportunities for momentum players.

To sum up, momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.

In this context, stocks like Uber Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corp. and Carvana Co. are worth betting on.

Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. So, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child’s play.

Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Here are three stocks out of nine that made it through this screen:

Based in San Francisco, CA, Uber focuses on developing and supporting proprietary technology applications or platforms. These platforms enable independent providers of ridesharing services, Eats meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders (for ridesharing services) and eaters (for meal preparation and delivery services). The stock has gained 52.5% in the past year but declined 7% in the past week. Uber has a Momentum Score of A.

Santa Clara, CA-based NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality (VR) platforms. NVIDIA’s GPU success can be attributed to its parallel processing capabilities backed by thousands of computing cores, which are necessary to run deep learning algorithms.

The company’s GPU platforms are playing a major role in developing multi-billion-dollar end markets like robotics and self-driving vehicles. The stock has appreciated a stellar 237.7% in the past year but lost 10.3% in the past week. NVIDIA has a Momentum Score of A.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Carvana is a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. Carvana’s end-to-end online business model that covers every aspect of used-car retailing — including sales, financing, logistics, inspection and repair centers, as well as software development — has transformed traditional used-car sales in several ways. The stock has rallied 121.7% in the past year but declined 6.7% in the past week. Carvana has a Momentum Score of A.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2169440/3-momentum-anomaly-picks-as-treasury-yields-induce-volatility

