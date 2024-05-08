Zacks.com featured highlights include Rush Street Interactive, American Public Education, Tencent and Galiano

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 8, 2024 – Stocks in this week's article are Rush Street Interactive RSI, American Public Education APEI, Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME and Galiano Gold GAU.

4 Top Breakout Stocks to Buy Now for Superb Returns

Active investors should pick breakout stocks for excellent returns. This method involves zeroing in on stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band.

If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.

To that end, Rush Street Interactive, American Public Education, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Galiano Gold have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

To select the right breakout stock, one must first calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades in within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. Most traders are willing to go long on the stock at the resistance level, meaning they would like to add it to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the trading channel that has been established is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only 17. Here are the top four stocks:

Rush Street Interactive is an online casino and sports betting gaming company. Rush Street Interactive currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RSI has an expected earnings growth rate of 42.9% for the current year.

American Public Education is an online and campus-based postsecondary education provider. American Public Education currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. APEI has an expected earnings growth rate of 117.8% for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment provides an online music entertainment platform in China. Tencent Music Entertainment currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. TME has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.8% for the current year.

Galiano Gold provides mining services. Galiano Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. GAU has an expected earnings growth rate of 125% for the current year.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2269287/4-top-breakout-stocks-to-buy-now-for-superb-returns

