Zacks.com featured highlights include NVIDIA, ConocoPhillips, and Alcoa

3 of the Best Momentum Stocks to Buy Using Driehaus Strategy

Driehaus strategy can be used to choose the best momentum stocks with the "buy high and sell higher" theory. Following the success of this investment plan, Driehaus was able to attain a place in Barron's All-Century Team.

Portfolios such as the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) have proven that the strategy has the potential to offer high returns. Thus, investors with a high-risk appetite may opt for this strategy.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: "I would much rather invest in a stock that's increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that's already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around." In line with this insight, AAII took into account the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus' philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Here are three of the 15 stocks:

NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, the company's focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions that now support high-performance computing (HPC), gaming and virtual reality (VR) platforms.

NVIDIA has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 7%, on average.

ConocoPhillips is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Considering proved reserves and production, the company is the largest explorer and producer in the world.

ConocoPhillips has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 12.6%, on average.

Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products.

Alcoa has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 27.1%, on average.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1898503/3-of-the-best-momentum-stocks-to-buy-using-driehaus-strategy

