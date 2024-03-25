Zacks.com featured highlights include Meta Platforms, Deckers Outdoor, Vimeo and Logitech International

For Immediate Release

4 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks to Build a Robust Portfolio

A company with strong liquidity always has the potential to provide higher returns as stable financial resources help fuel business growth. It reflects a company's capability to meet debt obligations by converting its assets into liquid cash and equivalents.

However, one should be careful of investing in a stock with a high liquidity level as it may also indicate that the company is failing to utilize its assets efficiently.

Apart from sufficient cash in hand, investors might also consider a company's capital deployment abilities before putting their money on the stock. A healthy company with favorable liquidity may prove to be a profitable pick for one's portfolio.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company's potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. However, a high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also indicate that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — the 'acid-test ratio' or 'quick assets ratio' — indicates a company's ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory, excluding current assets relative to current liabilities. A quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable, like the current ratio.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, considering cash and cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company's ability to meet existing debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable but may not always represent a company's financial condition.

Here are four stocks out of the 18 that qualified for the screen:

Meta Platforms, Inc. is the world's biggest social media platform. META is gaining from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increasing engagement on its other platforms, such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook, is a major growth catalyst. It is leveraging AI to recommend Reels content, which is driving traffic on Instagram and Facebook. Its innovative portfolio, which includes Threads, Reels, Llama 2, Ray-Ban Meta smart glass and mixed reality device Quest 3, is likely to boost prospects.

Challenging macroeconomic conditions are a concern for Meta's advertising revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $19.94 per share, up 13.1% in the past 60 days. META has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.7%, on average.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. The company sells products primarily under five proprietary brands — UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Other brands (mainly comprising Koolaburra). Strength in the UGG and HOKA brands is driving top-line performance.

Key strategic initiatives, including product innovation and brand assortment expansion, coupled with a robust focus on direct-to-consumer channels, are propelling its growth trajectory. Successful international market penetration and a strong wholesale segment contribute to its market diversification. Proactive consumer engagement strategies and omni-channel distribution bolster its competitive edge.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal 2024 bottom line is pegged at $26.87 per share, suggesting an increase of 13.8% in the past 60 days. DECK has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average.

Vimeo, Inc. provides video software solutions. The company's platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. It has a more than 300-million strong user base. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at breakeven, suggesting an improvement from a loss of 9 cents in the past 60 days. VMEO has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 252.7%, on average.

Logitech International S.A. is based in Switzerland and is the parent holding company of Logitech. The company is a global leader in peripherals for personal computers and other digital platforms. It develops and markets innovative products in PC navigation, Internet communications, digital music, home-entertainment control, video security, interactive gaming and wireless devices. Increasing hybrid work trends are likely to boost demand for its video collaboration, keyboards & combos and pointing device tools.

Thriving cloud-based video conferencing services continue to be its key growth driver. The rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets will fuel demand for its peripherals and accessories. Its partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major upsides. However, softening IT spending amid the current macroeconomic and geopolitical issues might hurt the company's performance in the near term.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.88 per share, calling for a rise of 13.1% in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40%, on average.

