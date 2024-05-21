Zacks.com featured highlights include Beyond Meat, Sea and Expro

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 21, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Beyond Meat BYND, Sea Ltd. SE and Expro Group Holdings XPRO.

3 Stocks to Watch Closely for Superb Earnings Acceleration

Insistent earnings growth enthralls everyone, from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making.

Still, earnings acceleration works even better when lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.

Earnings acceleration is the incremental growth in a company’s earnings per share (EPS). In other words, if the rate of a company’s quarter-over-quarter earnings growth increases within a stipulated frame of time, it can be called earnings acceleration.

In the case of earnings growth, you pay for something that is already reflected in the stock price. But earnings acceleration helps spot stocks that haven’t yet caught the attention of investors and, once secured, will invariably lead to a rally in the share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both the direction and magnitude of growth rates.

An increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may drag prices down.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,735 stocks to only 12. Here are the three stocks worth a watch:

Beyond Meat manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The expected earnings growth rate of BYND for the current year is 44.2%. Beyond Meat has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Sea Ltd. is an internet service provider company. Sea Limited currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SE’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 19.9%.

Expro Group Holdings is an oil and gas service company. Expro Group currently has a Zacks Rank #3. XPRO’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 426.3%.

