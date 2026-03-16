This Zacks Tool Makes Finding Artificial Intelligence Exposure Easy

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

For those interested in viewing the Thematic screens, please click here >>> Thematic Screens – Zacks Investment Research.

Let’s take a closer look at the Artificial Intelligence screen and analyze a stock that the screen returned, namely NVIDIA NVDA.

Artificial Intelligence Screen

The Zacks Artificial Intelligence thematic screen features a diverse set of companies involved in the AI frenzy, ranging from creators of software and hardware that power AI to those applying and utilizing the technology through automation, diagnostics, cognitive tasks, and more.

NVIDIA To Make A Trillion?

NVIDIA posted a double-beat relative to our consensus expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.62 growing 82% year-over-year. $68.1 billion in quarterly sales reflected a record, growing by a sizable 73% year-over-year.

Unsurprisingly, what everybody was focused on was the Data Center results, which again showed a red-hot demand backdrop. Data Center sales of $62.3 billion reflected a record, growing 75% year-over-year and 22% sequentially. And interestingly enough, CEO Jensen Huang said today that overall sales of NVDA are likely to hit $1 trillion by 2027, underscoring the unbelievable momentum that the company is witnessing.

Below is a chart illustrating NVIDIA’s Data Center sales on a quarterly basis.

The company continues to sport a favorable Zacks Rank thanks to the favorable environment and outlook, currently a #2 (Buy). As shown below, earnings expectations have risen across the board over recent months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

Upon running the Zacks Artificial Intelligence Thematic screen, AI-favorite NVIDIA NVDA was returned.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.