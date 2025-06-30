Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Quantum Computing, D-WAVE QUANTUM and IonQ

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 30, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, D-WAVE QUANTUM QBTS and IonQ IONQ.

3 Quantum Computing Stocks on Verge of a Breakout: QBTS, IONQ, QUBT

The quantum computing industry has seen a surge of attention in 2025, driven by a wave of technical breakthroughs and a rapid expansion in real-world applications. Once viewed as a far-off moonshot, quantum technology is now making tangible strides, with implications for cybersecurity, drug discovery, AI, and more. As investor interest accelerates, several quantum stocks appear poised for major breakouts.

Three quantum stocks in particular stand out right now: Quantum Computing Inc., D-WAVE QUANTUM and IonQ. Each is benefiting from strong price momentum and rising earnings estimates, key ingredients for breakout potential. On top of that, all three are forming bullish technical patterns that suggest the possibility of another major run in the near term.

D-WAVE QUANTUM: Strongest Stock in the Industry

D-WAVE QUANTUM has emerged as a clear leader in the quantum computing space, with its stock gaining more than 1,000% since last fall. The company specializes in quantum annealing, a unique approach to quantum computing that is already being applied to real-world optimization problems in logistics, manufacturing, and AI.

Currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), D-Wave is benefiting from a wave of bullish sentiment, as analysts have unanimously raised earnings estimates. While the company remains unprofitable, its top-line growth trajectory is impressive, as sales are expected to surge 183% this year, followed by another 62% increase in 2026.

From a technical perspective, QBTS is forming a bullish descending wedge pattern—a setup often associated with strong breakout potential. If the stock can break through resistance at the $14.70 level, it could trigger another explosive move to the upside, reinforcing its position as the momentum leader in the quantum space.

Quantum Computing Inc.: Stock Showing Relative Strength

Quantum Computing Inc. has emerged as one of the stronger performers in the quantum computing sector over the past three months, signaling growing investor interest and building momentum. The company focuses on delivering affordable and accessible quantum solutions via its full-stack quantum platform, aiming to bridge the gap between quantum and classical computing.

While QUBT currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) due to a lack of earnings estimate revisions in the past two months, the revenue outlook remains highly encouraging. Though still unprofitable, the company is expected to grow sales by 34% this year and an impressive 200% in 2026, suggesting a potential inflection point in its growth trajectory.

On the technical front, the stock is forming a tightening bullish flag pattern. If QUBT can break above key resistance at the $18.15 level, it could spark another strong rally and continue its recent streak of relative outperformance in the sector.

IonQ: Shares Rise on Big Tech Partnerships

IonQ is one of the most well-known names in quantum computing, distinguished by its trapped-ion quantum technology and growing commercial traction. The company has secured strategic partnerships with tech giants like Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, which are integrating IonQ's quantum capabilities into their cloud platforms. These collaborations not only validate IonQ's technology but also provide scalable pathways for adoption.

The stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), supported by substantial upward revisions to its earnings outlook. Analysts have raised earnings estimates by 43% for the current year and 28% for 2026, clear signs of improving sentiment. Though IonQ remains unprofitable, its top-line growth is robust, with revenue expected to climb 97% this year and 57% next year.

From a technical standpoint, IONQ is forming a compressing bull flag pattern, a standard bullish continuation setup. If the stock can break above key resistance at $41.60, it should trigger a move toward new all-time highs, fueled by both momentum and the strength of its big-tech partnerships.

Should Investors Buy Shares in QBTS, IONQ and QUBT?

Quantum computing may still be in the early stages of commercialization, but investor enthusiasm is building fast, and with good reason. Technical progress is accelerating, enterprise adoption is growing, and Wall Street is beginning to recognize the long-term potential of the companies leading the charge.

Among the emerging players, D-WAVE QUNATUM, IonQ, and Quantum Computing Inc. each offer a unique angle on the quantum revolution, backed by impressive revenue growth forecasts, rising analyst sentiment, and powerful chart setups. While these stocks remain volatile and speculative, they are showing all the technical and fundamental traits of breakout candidates.

For investors willing to take on higher risk in pursuit of disruptive upside, these three quantum stocks are worth a close look as momentum continues to build in 2025.

