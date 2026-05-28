Zacks Initiates Coverage of PBFS With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research recently initiated coverage of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. PBFS with a “Neutral” recommendation, reflecting the company’s balanced mix of growth opportunities and operating risks as it expands beyond its traditional community banking roots.

Pioneer Bancorp, the parent company of Pioneer Bank, has been steadily strengthening its core banking franchise through loan growth, improving net interest margin and a stable deposit base. The Albany, NY-based institution operates 21 banking offices across New York and has increasingly diversified its business through wealth management, insurance, employee benefits consulting and specialty finance operations.

The report highlights several factors supporting Pioneer Bancorp’s long-term outlook. In first-quarter 2026, the company posted an 8.7% year-over-year increase in net interest income while expanding its net interest margin to 4.21%. Deposit growth remained particularly strong, rising 6.5% sequentially to $1.85 billion, allowing Pioneer Bancorp to repay all outstanding Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings and improve liquidity flexibility.

The report also points to improving credit quality trends. Non-performing assets declined meaningfully during the quarter, while net charge-offs remained negligible. Pioneer Bancorp continues to maintain conservative reserve coverage, which may help cushion the balance sheet against future economic uncertainty.

Management is also pursuing growth initiatives aimed at diversifying revenue streams beyond traditional spread income. The acquisition of Targeted Lending in April 2026 added a national equipment-finance platform and broadened Pioneer Bancorp’s specialty lending capabilities. Fee-based businesses, such as wealth management, insurance and capital markets operations, are generating recurring non-interest income that could improve earnings resiliency over time.

However, the report notes several factors that temper the bullish outlook. Operating expenses rose sharply in the first quarter of 2026, driven largely by elevated legal and professional fees, resulting in weaker operating efficiency and declining profitability ratios. Return on average assets and return on average equity both moved lower despite balance-sheet growth.

The company also faces ongoing litigation tied to fraudulent activity disclosed in 2019. Management estimates that potential losses tied to unresolved legal matters could reach as high as $23.5 million above currently accrued liabilities. Investors may remain cautious until there is greater clarity surrounding the financial impact of these proceedings.

In addition, Pioneer Bancorp maintains sizable exposure to commercial real estate and construction lending, leaving the company more vulnerable to softer economic conditions or potential weakness in property markets. Unrealized losses within the securities portfolio also continue to pressure book-value sensitivity in a higher-rate environment.

From a valuation perspective, Pioneer Bancorp appears reasonably valued relative to its regional banking peers. While the stock has delivered strong gains over the past year, it continues to trade near the middle of its historical valuation range and slightly below the average price-to-book multiple of comparable northeast banking institutions.

For a comprehensive analysis of Pioneer Bancorp's financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Pioneer Bancorp here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Pioneer Bancorp, which has a modest market capitalization of $376.2 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (PBFS): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.