Zacks Initiates Coverage of OCC With Outperform Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Optical Cable Corporation OCC with an “Outperform” recommendation, reflecting the view that the micro-cap connectivity solutions provider could outperform the broader market as demand trends improve and operating leverage begins to emerge.

Optical Cable designs and manufactures fiber-optic and copper cabling and connectivity solutions for enterprise networks, data centers and specialized environments. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Roanoke, VA, the company serves customers in roughly 50 countries through distributors, OEMs, value-added resellers and select end users. Its product portfolio includes fiber and copper cables, hybrid cables, connectors, patch cords, pre-terminated assemblies and other connectivity infrastructure solutions.

The investment case centers on improving demand visibility and accelerating revenue growth. Optical Cable recently reported a meaningful increase in order backlog, which reached approximately $10.4 million at the end of the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2026, compared with $7.3 million in the prior quarter and $6.6 million in the year-ago period. For manufacturing companies, backlog expansion can be an important leading indicator of revenue momentum as orders convert into shipments over time.

Strategic partnerships are also expanding the company’s growth opportunities. A collaboration established in July 2025 with Lightera enables Optical Cable to combine portions of each company’s product portfolios, allowing the company to offer a broader range of fiber and connectivity solutions for enterprise and data infrastructure projects. The partnership introduces additional products designed for applications such as high-density fiber installations and Passive Optical LAN environments, potentially expanding the company’s addressable market.

Optical Cable also benefits from exposure to multiple infrastructure-related end markets, including enterprise networking, industrial environments, renewable energy projects, broadcast infrastructure and military applications. This diversified market exposure can provide resilience because demand cycles across these industries do not always move in the same direction.

The research report highlights several key factors that could drive Optical Cable’s growth. International demand represents another potential growth driver. Sales outside the United States increased roughly 18% year over year in the most recent quarter, significantly outpacing domestic trends and suggesting growing traction for the company’s products in global infrastructure markets.

However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. Optical Cable has not yet achieved sustained profitability, reporting a net loss of roughly $397,529 in the most recent quarter despite improved margins. The company also faces near-term refinancing uncertainty, as a Virginia real estate loan with an outstanding balance of approximately $2.6 million is scheduled to mature in May 2026.

Limited cash reserves, which were roughly $125,867 at the end of the quarter, may increase sensitivity to operational disruptions or working capital needs. The company also relies on its revolving credit facility for liquidity, while customer concentration — with one distributor accounting for nearly 16% of quarterly sales — could lead to revenue volatility if purchasing patterns change.

From a valuation perspective, the stock is currently trading at about 0.97 times trailing 12-month enterprise value to sales, roughly in line with the Zacks Fiber Optics subindustry but well below the broader technology sector and the S&P 500, which trade at significantly higher multiples. Shares are also trading at approximately 4.3 times book value, again below sector averages.

For a comprehensive analysis of Optical Cable's financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on Optical Cable here>>>

Note: Our initiation of coverage on Optical Cable, which has a modest market capitalization of $66.4 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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Optical Cable Corporation (OCC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.