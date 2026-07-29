Zacks Initiates Coverage of MacKenzie With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. MKZR, assigning a "Neutral" recommendation to the company's shares. This assessment comes amid a mixed outlook for the company, which has been making notable strides in the real estate investment trust (REIT) space despite industry challenges.

MacKenzie, based in Orinda, CA, is a REIT that invests primarily in income-producing real estate assets while maintaining a smaller allocation to illiquid or non-traded debt and equity securities of U.S. commercial real estate companies. It is externally managed by MacKenzie Capital Management, LP, with affiliated advisers overseeing its real estate and investment activities.

MacKenzie’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 results reflected improving operating momentum as its real estate investments began contributing to stronger cash generation. Revenue growth, a narrower net loss and a return to positive funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO highlighted improving operating performance during the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The stabilization of Aurora at Green Valley, which was more than 90% leased as of May 2026, enhanced rental income visibility and supported MKZR’s broader multifamily growth strategy.

The research report highlights several key factors that could support MacKenzie’s long-term growth. The stabilization of Aurora at Green Valley is expected to improve rental income visibility and strengthen recurring cash flow generation. The company’s newly created MacKenzie Apartment Communities platform and strategic review of its multifamily portfolio provide potential avenues to unlock shareholder value. Additionally, MKZR’s development pipeline, including Blue Ridge at Suisun Valley, offers further opportunities to expand its real estate portfolio and enhance long-term asset value.

However, investors should also consider certain risks outlined in the report. MacKenzie’s concentrated property portfolio could increase exposure to asset-specific challenges, including tenant turnover, leasing pressures and changes in local market conditions. The company’s reliance on opportunistic investment gains could create earnings volatility if similar transactions become less frequent. Additionally, MKZR’s reliance on external capital and potential delays in executing strategic initiatives could limit financial flexibility and slow value realization.

MacKenzie stock has significantly underperformed its industry peers and the broader market over the past year. The current valuation indicates that investors remain cautious about MKZR’s execution and earnings outlook, though successful strategic initiatives could unlock value.

For a comprehensive analysis of MacKenzie's financial health, strategic initiatives, and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Read the full Research Report on MacKenzie here>>>



Note: Our initiation of coverage on MacKenzie, which has a modest market capitalization of $2.9 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.

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Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (MKZR): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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