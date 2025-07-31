Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Brambles, AptarGroup and Greif

For Immediate Release

The Zacks Containers - Paper and Packaging industry has been facing weak demand due to lower consumer spending amid an inflationary backdrop. Pricing actions implemented by the industry players will help offset the impacts of supply-chain disruptions and elevated costs and tariffs. The industry will eventually gain support from rising e-commerce activities and solid demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options due to increasing environmental concerns.

Companies like Brambles, AptarGroup and Greif are set to gain from their efforts to capitalize on these trends.

About the Industry

The Zacks Containers - Paper and Packaging industry comprises companies that manufacture paper and plastic packaging products. The packaging solutions provided by the industry help protect and preserve products, extend the shelf life and cut down on wastage and loss across the wide and lengthy range of distribution channels. The products range from containerboard and corrugated packaging to flexible and rigid plastic packaging.

Some companies manufacture dispensing pumps, closures, aerosol valves and applicators for the beauty, personal, home care and healthcare markets. The industry serves a wide array of markets, including food, beverage, food services and other consumer products, such as beauty, personal care and home care. They also cater to the chemical, agribusiness, medical, pharmaceutical, electronics and industrial markets, to name a few.

What's Shaping the Future of the Containers - Paper and Packaging Industry

Low Volumes, High Costs & Tariffs Pose Challenges: The industry has been witnessing volume declines due to lower consumer spending on goods, reflecting the inflationary scenario. Also, customers have been lowering their inventory, which had built up in response to high demand and supply-chain issues. This had an impact on the top-line performances of packaging companies.

They also encountered supply-chain disruptions and higher material, labor and transportation costs. The imposition of tariffs adds to the margin pressure. The companies are planning to implement pricing strategies and cost-reduction actions to negate these headwinds. They are also streamlining their operations and taking steps to realign with high-growth key markets to bolster their performance.

E-commerce Acts as a Key Catalyst: With rising e-commerce activities over the past few years, along with the effect of the pandemic, the importance of packaging has increased manifold, as it maintains the integrity and durability of a product. Packaging also helps withstand the complex product delivery process.

According to a Grand View Research report, global e-commerce revenues are expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9% between 2024 and 2030. Over 2024- 2030, the U.S e-commerce market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.4%. This presents a major growth opportunity for the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry.

Also, the industry has significant exposure (more than 60%) to consumer-oriented end markets, such as food and beverages, as well as healthcare. Demand for packaging applications remains fairly stable for these sectors across economic cycles, thus ensuring consistent demand for packaging solutions.

Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging to Aid Industry: The preference for environmentally friendly biodegradable packaging materials is witnessing a steady rise globally, courtesy of customers' increasing awareness of environmental issues. The industry is constantly striving to meet the same by adopting the latest technology and bringing innovative products. Industry players have begun incorporating recycled content into production methods. By maximizing recycling, the industry can implement environmentally and economically sustainable production methods.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Prospects

The Zacks Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is a 12-stock group within the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #155, which places it at the bottom 37% of the 247 Zacks industries.

The group's Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates weak prospects in the near term. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.

Despite the dim near-term prospects of the industry, we will present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio. However, it is worth taking a look at the industry's shareholder returns and current valuation first.

Industry Versus Broader Market

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry has underperformed its sector and the S&P 500 over the past year. The industry has declined 9.7% against the sector's growth of 10.7%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has gained 16.1%.

Industry's Current Valuation

The trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA ratio, a commonly used multiple for valuing Containers - Paper and Packaging companies, shows that the industry is currently trading at 20.84 compared with the S&P 500's 18.07 and the Industrial Products sector's trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 19.71.

Over the last five years, the industry traded as high as 28.12X and as low as 17.53X, with the median at 21.29X.

3 Containers - Paper and Packaging Stocks to Keep an Eye On

Greif: Greif is optimizing and shaping its product portfolio to reduce the impacts of cyclical trends and focus on higher-margin offerings. The company's four new reportable segments are now focused on specific material solutions. Greif has set a target of delivering adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion by fiscal 2027 from $704 million in fiscal 2024.

The company's optimization Initiatives over the next three years are expected to eliminate $100 million in structural costs from the business through a combination of SG&A rationalization, network optimization and operating efficiency gains. The company's M&A pipeline remains solid and it plans to continue to deploy capital toward value-accretive targets in the coming quarters. GEF shares have gained 24.1% over the past three months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEF's fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised 7.4% upward over the past 90 days. The Delaware, OH-based company has a long-term estimated earnings growth of 12% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Brambles: The company reported revenue growth of 3% to $4.9 billion in the first nine-month period of fiscal 2025, attributed to pricing actions and increased volumes driven by net new business wins. The company expects revenue growth between 4% and 5% in fiscal 2025. Underlying Profit growth is projected at 8-11%.

Brambles expects to generate strong operating leverage, driven by ongoing supply chain and asset productivity initiatives as well as overhead cost control measures. The company maintains its dividend payout policy of 50-70% of underlying profit. It is delivering cost savings across its operations linked to network optimization, operational excellence and procurement initiatives.

In addition to driving financial gains, its transformation activities have strengthened its competitive advantage. It is also advancing its digital transformation plans by expanding its advanced data analytics solutions, which are driving improvements in customer experience, commercial decision-making and asset productivity. BXBLY shares have gained 14.8% in the past three months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Sydney, Australia-based company's current-year earnings has moved up 0.7% over the past 90 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 21.2%. BXBLY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

AptarGroup: The company's Pharma segment has been witnessing healthy demand for its proprietary drug delivery systems used for allergic rhinitis, emergency medicines and central nervous system therapies, as well as asthma, COPD and ophthalmic treatments. The Beauty segment has seen higher sales in personal and home care products.

Backed by its efforts to bring innovative products into the market, the company remains the preferred choice for renowned brands worldwide. Focus on acquisitions to expand the scope of technologies, geographic presence and product offerings will also aid growth.

Additionally, the company's strong presence in resilient markets, such as chronic disease medications and essential consumer staples with consistent demand regardless of economic uncertainty, helps ensure long-term stability. ATR shares have gained 5.9% in the past three months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AptarGroup's fiscal 2025 earnings has moved up 6% in the past 90 days and indicates year-over-year growth of 4.3%. This Crystal Lake, IL-based company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average. The company has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 8.5% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

