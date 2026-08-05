The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights SpaceX, Advanced Micro Devices and Booking.com

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 5, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: SpaceX SPCX, Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Booking.com BKNG.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Early August Rally Brings Record Closing Highs

If “Sell in May and Go Away” isn’t already a dead notion, this early trading week is killing it. The Dow has closed at a new record high, +912 points, +1.72%, to 54,085. The S&P 500 likewise closed at fresh highs: +135 points, +1.78%, to 7736. The Nasdaq was still short of its June all-time closing highs, but gained +668 points, +2.58%. The small-cap Russell 2000 climbed +55 points, +1.85%.

It’s safe to say near-term fears have been assuaged regarding both the AI profitability panning out in Q2 numbers and the latest suggestion that an agreement with Iran may re-open the Strait of Hormuz once again. Keep in mind trading volatility has picked up this summer, and good news today might give way to less-good news tomorrow. Afternoon earnings reports have thus far proven that what goes up must come down, at least when it comes to a couple of the higher-profile names reporting after the close.

Q2 Earnings Roundup: SPCX, AMD, BKNG

The first quarter earnings report for Space Exploration Technologies Corp., aka SpaceX, easily outperformed expectations: a bottom-line loss of -$0.09 per share bettered the -$0.26 Zacks consensus estimate, while revenues of $7.8 billion improved from the $6.72 billion projected. Both its Space (rockets) segment and Connectivity (Starlink) segments surpassed estimates, with Starlink subscriptions growing +20% quarter over quarter to 12 million.

That said, shares are down in late trading by roughly -5% after a gain of more than +9% in today’s regular session. Capital expenditures more than doubled quarter over quarter: from $7.7 billion in Q1 to $15.83 billion in today’s report. Once the SpaceX conference call begins, we might expect some more movement in these shares, based on what CEO Elon Musk has to say about the quarter and SpaceX’s forecast.

Advanced Micro Devices gave back its +7% gains from today’s trading day following its Q2 beat on both top and bottom lines. Earnings of $1.66 per share beat estimates by a solid nickel, while revenues of $11.5 billion easily surpassed the $11.32 billion estimate, for +50% growth year over year. Data Center revenue did outperform projections, but “only” to where the “whisper number” had been hovering.

Further, Gross Margins posted a narrow improvement over expectations, but for a stock up +142% year to date (AMD was a late-bloomer in the AI-trade bonanza), mild outperformance actually leads investors toward booking profits. AMD as a company appears to be hitting all its marks, but in an earnings season that has seen some real blowout numbers so far, AMD’s Q2 is a bit of a yawner.

Speaking of “booking,” Booking.com also posted earnings and revenue beats in its Q2 this afternoon. Earnings of $2.54 per share outshone the $2.45 in the Zacks consensus, with revenues of $7.4 billion above the $7.19 billion projected. Gross Bookings surged ahead to $51 billion in the quarter, with Room Nights coming in at 325 million from 320 million expected. Shares are jumping +5.7% in the after-market, but are still down roughly -4% year to date.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.