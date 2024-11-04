Yidu Tech Secures Smart Hospital Data Platform Contract

Yidu Tech, Inc. (HK:2158) has released an update.

Yidu Tech Inc.’s affiliate, Yidu Cloud, has secured a contract to build a foundational data platform for smart hospital financial services at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, valued at approximately RMB12.6 million. This move underscores Yidu Tech’s leadership in the AI medical industry, offering intelligent solutions to enhance healthcare efficiency and reduce costs. The project leverages their proprietary ‘AI Medical Brain’ technology, aiming to create a more inclusive and efficient healthcare system.

