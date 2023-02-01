Yelp Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.59, changing hands as high as $32.05 per share. Yelp Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YELP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, YELP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.30 per share, with $39.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.89.
