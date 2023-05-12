Yellow Pages (YLWDF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Yellow Pages said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.05%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yellow Pages. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YLWDF is 0.04%, a decrease of 8.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.95% to 189K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.24% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yellow Pages is 11.55. The forecasts range from a low of 11.44 to a high of $11.89. The average price target represents an increase of 16.24% from its latest reported closing price of 9.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Yellow Pages is 275MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 74K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 13.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YLWDF by 12.01% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 64K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 22.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YLWDF by 23.23% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 42.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YLWDF by 33.53% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YLWDF by 8.77% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.