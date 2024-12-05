News & Insights

Yamaha Completes Major Treasury Stock Acquisition

December 05, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

Yamaha (JP:7951) has released an update.

Yamaha Corporation has successfully completed the acquisition of 902,700 treasury shares valued at over ¥1 billion, as part of its broader plan to repurchase up to 18 million shares following a stock split. This strategic move, executed through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, signifies Yamaha’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

