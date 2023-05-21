Xylem (XYL) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Xylem said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $104.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.20%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 1.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYL is 0.30%, an increase of 16.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.73% to 181,480K shares. The put/call ratio of XYL is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.46% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xylem is 122.27. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $135.45. The average price target represents an increase of 16.46% from its latest reported closing price of 104.99.

The projected annual revenue for Xylem is 5,689MM, a decrease of 0.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,811K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,077K shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 9.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,477K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,364K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 19.34% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5,372K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares, representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 49.76% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,197K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,160K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 17.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,166K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,085K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Xylem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. The Company has more than 16,000 diverse employees that delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. The Company is creating a more sustainable world by enabling its customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure.

