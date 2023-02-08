Xylem (XYL) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Xylem said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 will receive the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $107.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.19%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 1.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.87% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xylem is $111.94. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $135.45. The average price target represents an increase of 3.87% from its latest reported closing price of $107.77.

The projected annual revenue for Xylem is $5,689MM, an increase of 3.02%. The projected annual EPS is $3.18, an increase of 61.50%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 3.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:XYL is 0.3038%, an increase of 18.2776%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.97% to 168,609K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,703,891 shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,803,282 shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 16.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,364,060 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,306,511 shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 17.74% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,822,221 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,501,706 shares, representing a decrease of 14.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 4.56% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,159,520 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,145,874 shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 17.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,085,351 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,985,889 shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 18.43% over the last quarter.

Xylem Background Information

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. The Company has more than 16,000 diverse employees that delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. The Company is creating a more sustainable world by enabling its customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure.

