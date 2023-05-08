XYLD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the XYLD ETF (Symbol: XYLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.63, changing hands as high as $40.65 per share. XYLD shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYLD's low point in its 52 week range is $37.28 per share, with $46.2851 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.