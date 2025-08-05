XtalPi Receives Initial Payment Under Agreement With Dovetree

(RTTNews) - XtalPi Holdings said, in late June 2025, Shenzhen XtalPi Technology, an indirect subsidiary of the company, and DoveTree Medicines and its affiliates entered into a definitive agreement, under which the Group will use its end-to-end AI drug discovery platform through integrated AI + robotics technology to discover and develop small molecule and antibody drug candidates for multiple targets selected by DoveTree. The Group has received an initial payment of $51 million under the Definitive Agreement.

The Group is entitled to receive a further payment of $49 million, and is eligible to receive potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as potential royalties.

