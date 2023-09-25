XSVM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSVM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.02, changing hands as low as $46.89 per share. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XSVM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XSVM's low point in its 52 week range is $41.0052 per share, with $52.7096 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.23.
Also see: CWH Videos
IEH Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SEAH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.