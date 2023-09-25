XSVM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (Symbol: XSVM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.02, changing hands as low as $46.89 per share. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XSVM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XSVM's low point in its 52 week range is $41.0052 per share, with $52.7096 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.23.

