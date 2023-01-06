XSD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: XSD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $171.94, changing hands as high as $173.68 per share. SPDR S&P Semiconductor shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XSD's low point in its 52 week range is $138.65 per share, with $234.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $173.36.

