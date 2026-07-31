XPO Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI-Driven Margin Gains

XPO, Inc. XPO highlighted accelerating operational momentum in its second-quarterearnings call with management focusing on margin expansion, technology-driven productivity and improving freight trends.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. Revenues of $2.36 billion also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 billion.

XPO, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

XPO, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | XPO, Inc. Quote

Management emphasized that investments in network capacity, service quality and artificial intelligence are supporting profitable growth as freight demand improves.

XPO Targets Further Margin Expansion

CEO and Chairman Mario Harik said XPO delivered record second-quarter results, driven by stronger North American Less-Than-Truckload performance and operating leverage. He noted that adjusted EBITDA, excluding real estate gains, increased 25% year over year to $425 million, while adjusted EPS rose 56%.

The company’s LTL segment remained the primary growth driver. Harik said adjusted operating income increased 36% year over year, while the adjusted operating ratio improved to a record 79.9%, representing a 300-basis-point improvement from the prior-year period.

XPO also reiterated its longer-term objective of reaching a low-70s operating ratio or better. Management tied that goal to pricing opportunities, premium services growth, local customer expansion and continued productivity improvements.

XPO Builds Technology Advantage

XPO’s leadership highlighted artificial intelligence as a key contributor to efficiency gains. Harik said workforce planning technology improved productivity by nearly 2.5 points compared with the prior year, ahead of the company’s quarterly target of 1.5 points.

The company is also expanding AI-based trailer loading technology across its network. Management said pilot locations achieved more than 40% improvement in load quality and a 50% reduction in damages through the technology.

Harik told analysts that these initiatives remain in the early stages of deployment, with additional opportunities expected from route optimization, dock efficiency and labor planning tools.

XPO Sees Stronger Freight Trends

Management pointed to improving freight demand as another major factor supporting the outlook. Chief Strategy Officer Ali-Ahmad Faghri said shipments per day increased 2.8% year over year in the reported quarter, while tonnage per day increased 1%.

The company saw momentum build throughout the quarter, with shipments per day growth improving from 0.2% year over year in April to 5.1% in June. Management said July trends showed tonnage growth above 6% year over year.

XPO expects second-quarter operating performance to remain strong. Harik said the company further expects the adjusted operating ratio to be below 81% in the reported quarter compared with normal seasonal pressure that would typically push the metric above 82%.

XPO Advances Pricing Strategy

Pricing remained a central theme during the call. XPO reported that LTL yield, excluding fuel, increased 4.4% year over year, supported by stronger contract renewal pricing and improved revenue per shipment trends.

Chief financial officer Kyle Wismans said contract renewals accelerated into the mid- to high-single-digit range, with pricing gains flowing through to operating performance.

During analyst questioning, a Jefferies analyst asked about the sustainability of pricing improvements. Management responded that pricing remains supported by internal initiatives, service improvements and a more constructive freight environment.

XPO Expands Capacity for Recovery

XPO highlighted its network investments as a key advantage entering a potential freight recovery. Harik said the company has increased its trailer fleet by more than 30%, tractor count by over 20% and network capacity with additional doors since 2021.

Management said the added capacity positions the company to handle additional volume while maintaining service levels. Harik noted that workforce productivity improvements provide additional flexibility before significant labor expansion is required.

On capital allocation, XPO generated $207 million of free cash flow during the second quarter and ended the period with $298 million of cash after capital spending, share repurchases and debt repayment actions.

XPO Maintains Growth-Focused Strategy

XPO’s management maintained a confident but measured outlook, emphasizing execution across pricing, productivity and market share gains. The company now expects full-year operating ratio improvement of at least 200 basis points, ahead of its initial expectation of 100 to 150 basis points.

Management also said it expects free cash flow for 2026 to more than double compared with 2025, supported by stronger earnings and moderating capital expenditures.

The company’s key priorities remain expanding margins, growing profitable freight volumes and scaling technology initiatives throughout the network.

Zacks Rank & Style Scores Signals

XPO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating favorable earnings estimate revision trends relative to stocks with lower rankings. The Zacks Rank focuses on the direction and magnitude of earnings estimate revisions and can change as analysts update their expectations. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of D, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B. Zacks Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, with higher grades reflecting stronger characteristics in areas such as growth, value and momentum.

For investors evaluating Zacks Rank #1 and 2 stocks, Style Scores of A or B can provide additional insight into characteristics associated with stronger potential performance.

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