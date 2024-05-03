XPO, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - XPO, Inc. (XPO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $67 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $14 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, XPO, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $2.02 billion from $1.91 billion last year.

XPO, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $67 Mln. vs. $14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year.

